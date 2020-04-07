President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon congratulated all Christian Orthodox believers on the feast of the Annunciation.



This holiday recalls the day when the Archangel Gabriel brought the news of the imminent coming of Jesus Christ into the world to the Virgin Mary.



“On this holy and pure holiday, I wish all our citizens good health, peace of mind and strong faith in order to successfully overcome the trials that have fallen to us,” the Head of the republic said.