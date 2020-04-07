Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Данные по коронавирусу в Молдове на утро 6 апреля
 

Igor Dodon congratulated believers on the Annunciation


President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon congratulated all Christian Orthodox believers on the feast of the Annunciation.

This holiday recalls the day when the Archangel Gabriel brought the news of the imminent coming of Jesus Christ into the world to the Virgin Mary.

On this holy and pure holiday, I wish all our citizens good health, peace of mind and strong faith in order to successfully overcome the trials that have fallen to us,” the Head of the republic said.


Опубликовано: 09:49 07/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon congratulated the citizens on the Annunciation
  • President of Moldova congratulated all citizens with the Annunciation
  • President congratulated Orthodox believers on the day of the Holy Archangel ...
  • Igor Dodon congratulated Orthodox believers on the Holy Trinity
  • Igor Dodon congratulated Orthodox believers on the Feast of the Lord Presen ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     