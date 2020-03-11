Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Coronavirus killed two more people


Two more people died in Moldova from complications caused by coronavirus. Both men were 68 years old.

Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. In the first case, the patient was admitted to the Emergency Hospital in critical condition on April 3. The second was taken to the same medical institution on April 6 from Glodeni. His condition was extremely serious.

Thus, the total number of deaths in Moldova is currently 21.


Опубликовано: 09:45 07/04/2020

