The Party of Socialists firmly stands on the previously voiced position: the President of the Republic of Moldova should be elected by popular vote.



About this on his page on the social network wrote the executive secretary of the PSRM, vice speaker of the parliament Vlad Batryncha in response to insinuations that appeared in the media about this. At the same time, he noted, socialists support the call of the Head of State to introduce a moratorium on political issues in the current emergency situation, when our country is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



“We are convinced that the entire political class, the whole society should focus on efforts to protect citizens from the coronavirus and mitigate negative consequences caused by this crisis. The health and life of our compatriots is an absolute priority, and the socialists are focused on providing the necessary support to authorities in the fight against COVID-19. We urge all political forces to do the same”, - Batryncha summed up.