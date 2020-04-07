Supreme Security Council meeting will be held today
Today, at 10.00 am a meeting of the Supreme Security Council will be held. It was convened the day before by President Igor Dodon.
Members of the SSC will discuss further measures to prevent new cases of coronavirus infection. Following the meeting, at 11.30 am, the Head of State will make statements to the press.
Опубликовано: 09:06 07/04/2020
