Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Данные по коронавирусу в Молдове на утро 6 апреля
 

Supreme Security Council meeting will be held today


Today, at 10.00 am a meeting of the Supreme Security Council will be held. It was convened the day before by President Igor Dodon.

Members of the SSC will discuss further measures to prevent new cases of coronavirus infection. Following the meeting, at 11.30 am, the Head of State will make statements to the press.


Опубликовано: 09:06 07/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Supreme Security Council meeting will be held today
  • Today Supreme Security Council meeting will take place
  • Supreme Security Council meeting will be held tomorrow
  • Supreme Security Council meeting will be held tomorrow
  • A meeting of the Supreme Security Council will take place today










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     