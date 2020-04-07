The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on April 7.



Today the dollar will cost 18 lei 63 bans, which is nine bans higher than yesterday. The euro will also grow by nine bans - up to 20 lei 12 bans. The cost of the Romanian leu will be 4 lei 16 bans, the Ukrainian hryvnia - 68 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24 bans.