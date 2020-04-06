Doctors and police officers infected with COVID-19 will receive 16 thousand lei
A one-time allowance in the amount of 16 thousand lei will be received by employees of budgetary organizations and medical institutions, who, during the course of their duties, became infected with the coronavirus. This decision was approved by the Commission for Emergency Situations, supporting the initiative of President Igor Dodon.
Benefits will be paid from the government reserve fund. These funds will not be taxed. The decision comes into force from the moment of its adoption.
Опубликовано: 17:38 06/04/2020
