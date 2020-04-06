Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon had a telephone conversation with Recep Erdogan


President Igor Dodon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. An exchange of views took place on the situation related to the pandemic in both states and the region as a whole.

"We discussed the possibility of sending humanitarian aid with medical equipment to the Republic of Moldova to support the authorities of our country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a batch of more than 100 thousand masks and more than 50 thousand units of disinfectants, gloves, protective suits and special shoes. In addition, we talked about the possibility of opening a transit connection for the Moldovan transport through the territory of Turkey," the President said.


06/04/2020

