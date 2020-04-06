Public sector employees will rest from April 7 to 17, inclusive. The corresponding decision was made at today's meeting of the Commission on Emergency Situations after this recommendation came from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. This was announced at a press briefing by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.



“The days from April 7 to 17 were declared days off for all units of the budget sector, with the exception of medical institutions, law enforcement agencies,” the prime minister explained.



“Students have resumed distance learning today and will continue it. There will be no vacations for them,” he explained. Chicu added that this period could be extended until April 28, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.



After the state of emergency is cancelled, the government will decide how these days will be worked out. “Perhaps for some period we will return to the six-day working week, as it was many years ago, to recover the losses that the country and the budget sector have suffered,” the prime minister said.