This was announced at a press briefing by the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.



According to him, today 349 tests were processed, 112 of which showed positive result. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova rose to 864.



Eight of the new infected arrived from the UK, Italy, and the Russian Federation. 104 cases are local, 26 of them registered in Chisinau. The number of deaths due to coronavirus is 15. 30 people were cured.