Another doctor died of complications caused by coronavirus


A radiologist of a private clinic died today at the age of 59. He was hospitalized on March 28 in a serious condition with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.

Doctors to the last fought for the life of their colleague. According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, the deceased had chronic diseases, including hypertension of the third degree. The doctor was not infected at work. He had previously visited the UK. The Ministry of Health sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Thus, the number of coronavirus victims in Moldova increased to 15.


Опубликовано: 15:02 05/04/2020

