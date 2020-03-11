Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Two more deaths from coronavirus registered in Moldova


This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

It's about a 41-year-old man who passed away last night at the Emergency Hospital. He was hospitalized on March 30 in serious condition with bilateral pneumonia. He had chronic diseases: hypertension, diabetes mellitus of the second degree, and kidney disease.

Also a 71-year-old woman died in Falesti. She was hospitalized on March 28 with cardiopathy and myocardial infarction. The condition worsened on April 2 - there was a high temperature and pneumonia. At the time of hospitalization, the woman did not report that she was in contact with her daughter-in-law who returned from abroad.

Thus, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Moldova has increased to 14.


Опубликовано: 12:54 05/04/2020

