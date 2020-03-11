Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Moldova has increased to 12


Three deaths were recorded today. The information was voiced by Ion Chicu at a press briefing.

The victims of the virus are a 27-year-old woman in Tiraspol, and two residents of Chisinau: 57 and 65 years old. All deceased had chronic diseases. Thus, the total number of deaths in Moldova has increased to 12.


Опубликовано: 17:55 04/04/2020

