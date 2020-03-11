The number of deaths from coronavirus in Moldova has increased to 12
Three deaths were recorded today. The information was voiced by Ion Chicu at a press briefing.
The victims of the virus are a 27-year-old woman in Tiraspol, and two residents of Chisinau: 57 and 65 years old. All deceased had chronic diseases. Thus, the total number of deaths in Moldova has increased to 12.
04/04/2020
