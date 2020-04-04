The anti-record is registered in Moldova. Of the 681 tests processed today, 161 showed a positive result.



Thus, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country increased to 752. 11 new cases were imported. The rest of the people became infected inside the country.



Only 42 new cases were confirmed in Soroca, and 30 in Stefan Voda. Among the infected, there are also medical workers: 21 in Stefan Voda and 25 in Soroca. The total number of infected medical workers is 215, of which 55% are in these two areas.



Ion Chicu noted that quarantine in these zones would continue, and restrictions will be further tightened. Also Chisinau is among the “leaders”: 264 cases.