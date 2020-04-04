Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Агентство общественного здоровья разъяснило ситуацию с заражением врачей в Карахасань
 

Urgent! 161 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova


The anti-record is registered in Moldova. Of the 681 tests processed today, 161 showed a positive result.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country increased to 752. 11 new cases were imported. The rest of the people became infected inside the country.

Only 42 new cases were confirmed in Soroca, and 30 in Stefan Voda. Among the infected, there are also medical workers: 21 in Stefan Voda and 25 in Soroca. The total number of infected medical workers is 215, of which 55% are in these two areas.

Ion Chicu noted that quarantine in these zones would continue, and restrictions will be further tightened. Also Chisinau is among the “leaders”: 264 cases.


Опубликовано: 17:52 04/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! Another 55 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total numb ...
  • Urgent! Plus 86 cases of COVID-19, confirmed in Moldova. Total number reach ...
  • Urgent! Another 16 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed In Moldova. Tot ...
  • Urgent! Another 24 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number i ...
  • Urgent! Another 32 new cases of coronavirus confirmed










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     