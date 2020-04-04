Igor Dodon sent a letter of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the day of nationwide mourning for the victims of the COVID-19 virus epidemic announced in this country.



“We are passing through the most difficult stage for the whole world”, the Head of State noted. “The mankind has faced a challenge not seen in modern times, and our joint efforts show us that we can overcome this only together, in solidarity. Today, when the leadership of the People's Republic of China announced a day of mourning, we are close to the families and friends of the victims. I convey the words of our condolences and compassion to the mourning families, and I wish the infected people a speedy recovery,” he wrote.



At the same time, on behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova, the President expressed sincere gratitude for the continued assistance and support from the Chinese government.



As of April 4, 81,639 cases of coronavirus were registered in China. 3,326 people have died.