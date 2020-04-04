This morning a 79 years old man died at the Republican Clinical Hospital. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.



She said that the man was hospitalized on March 28 in serious condition. In addition to coronavirus, he had hypertension, viral hepatitis and cardiopathy. Dumbraveanu expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased. This is the ninth death from complications caused by coronavirus in Moldova.