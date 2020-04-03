As of today, April 3, in the Republic of Moldova, 86 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, of which 79 are with local transmission and seven imported.



Thus, the total balance of infected persons in the Republic of Moldova is 591.



The most confirmed cases were in Chisinau municipality - 33, in Stefan Vodă district - 26 and in Falesti - four. In the left-bank districts, four cases of infection were confirmed. Among the confirmed cases are 17 medical workers, seven of whom are from the district hospital of Stefan Voda.



In total, eight deaths from the new type of coronavirus are registered in the republic.