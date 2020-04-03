The Head of State held a meeting with the leaders of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and drug importers in the Republic of Moldova.



The President noted that providing the population with medicines, along with food security, is a vital issue, especially in a pandemic situation.



“I expressed gratitude for responsible attitude to the supply of medicines to people. At the same time, it was noted that the acute shortage of protective masks in pharmacies, which is now partially regulated by local production, was not the fault of the pharmacy chains themselves, but an objective reality of a global level, and not a single country was prepared for such a crisis.



In this regard, we discussed in detail two main topics: stocks of the necessary drugs in the country and drug prices. It was noted that various factors influence this: producer’s price, exchange rate fluctuations, a ban in almost all countries from exporting medicines and supplies for the period of the coronavirus epidemic,” the Head of the republic said.



Igor Dodon assured that the country's top leadership would provide all necessary assistance for the uninterrupted supply of medicines for the health system and the population.



“We are ready to hold consultations with our external partners. In addition, the problems of the industry will soon be discussed at the level of the Government of the Republic of Moldova,” said the Moldovan leader.