Presidential elections in the fall can be canceled only in the face of a new crisis. This was announced by the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon during the next issue of the program “The President Answers”.



According to Igor Dodon, at present the authorities do not think about the presidential election, now they are worried about a way out of the crisis situation.



“We do not think about the elections, our opponents think about the elections. It can only be canceled in case of emergency. We hope that it will not be extended. Some medical experts say there may be a new wave in the fall. If in we have the same situation as now, then, naturally, the elections will have to be postponed, but I hope that we will not get to this,” the Head of State said.

