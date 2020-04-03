In the first week, from April 6 to 12, charter flights are organized to Frankfurt, Lisbon, Madrid, Brussels, Warsaw, Dublin, and London.



In the second week, from April 13 to 19, citizens from Amsterdam, Venice, Paris, Berlin, Rome, London, and Prague will be able to fly to Moldova.



Check-in for these flights opened on March 29, according to the queue on the lists. Priority is given to vulnerable groups: women with children, pregnant women, students, people who have lost their jobs or went abroad to undergo treatment.



Ion Chicu advises citizens to refuse to purchase tickets before the approval of the flights by the emergency commission, so as not to become victims of scammers.