Losses after the global crisis caused by the coronavirus will be large. However, the Head of State believes that immediately after lifting the restrictions, some sectors will recover very quickly. This was announced by Igor Dodon as part of the next release of the platform “The President Answers.”



“For example, HoReCa, the service sector. Of course, there will not be that stream of tourists as before the crisis. But there are certain sectors that will recover quickly. There are those who will find it difficult without significant state support. Therefore, we are now preparing a package of important measures for small and medium businesses. With state support, after the crisis is over, it may be possible to restart many types of business at a new, better level,” he said.



Igor Dodon believes that "we will survive and come out victorious." “But Moldova, Europe, the whole world will be different. We see that EU countries are talking about closing borders, we are seeing a change in the structure of the economy. But the state understands what needs to be done, and together we will overcome everything,” he emphasized.