During the crisis, exports to the CIS countries remained at the same level. These are the data that Igor Dodon presented today as part of the weekly broadcast “The President Answers.”



“For example, yesterday, exports to the CIS amounted to 40 million lei, compared with 28 million lei the day before. On March 31 it was 39 million lei. For March, the largest volume was 50 million, while usually this figure is 39 -40 million. In other words, exports to the CIS are taking place. We cannot talk about a dramatic decline in exports," the President said.



At the same time, Igor Dodon said that there was a decrease in EU exports.



"Why? Because in the EU we export, for the most part, cables and everything that is necessary for the production of cars. During this period, the plants in Balti and Orhei work at 7-10% of their capabilities," explained Igor Dodon.



According to the Customs Service, in the first three months of this year, fees amounted to 5.3 billion lei, demonstrating an increase of 776 million lei (17%) compared to the same period in 2019. In March, the customs department sent over 2 billion lei to the budget - 196 million more than in March 2019.