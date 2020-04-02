The sixth death from complications caused by coronavirus registered in Moldova
Information was provided by the Minister of Health at a press briefing.
This is a man born in 1967. He was in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the capital. In addition to coronavirus, the victim had chronic diseases: obesity, high blood pressure, etc. Thus, the total number of deaths from complications caused by coronavirus in our country reached six.
This is a man born in 1967. He was in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the capital. In addition to coronavirus, the victim had chronic diseases: obesity, high blood pressure, etc. Thus, the total number of deaths from complications caused by coronavirus in our country reached six.
Опубликовано: 17:42 02/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: