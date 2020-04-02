Urgent! 82 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, 82 more new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
In total, there are 505 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.
Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.
02/04/2020
