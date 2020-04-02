The parliamentary faction of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova expressed full support for the package of laws of the Chicu government on taking responsibility for the population and business. These measures, taken during the state of emergency in which Moldova is, are designed to assist the citizens of our country - both employees and those who are left without work, and small and medium-sized businesses.



Against the backdrop of the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to completely subvert the amount of salary taxes from the public budget in the case of employees whose activities were suspended as a result of the state of emergency.



For employees of companies affected indirectly, 60% of the amount of payroll taxes will be covered. Also, for the period of the state of emergency, unemployment benefits in the amount of 2,775 lei will be available to all those who apply to the National Employment Agency.



To support the business, it was decided to reduce the VAT rate for enterprises that operate in HoReCa from 20% to 15%. A number of fees have been combined to simplify their administration by economic agents. These measures require immediate implementation, because citizens expect help now, and not in a month or two.



Under these conditions, the PSRM faction took advantage of its right not to participate in today's parliamentary meeting as a political way to support the measures taken by the Chicu government but along with citizens, support the government of the country.



At the same time, the PSRM parliamentary faction confirms support for all the actions of the Chicu government during the pandemic. Although coronavirus poses a huge danger to the whole world, the growth rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Moldova is slower than in other European countries.



This demonstrates that our authorities have taken the right measures to limit the spread of the virus. The correct actions of the government of the country were evaluated both by the World Health Organization and by independent experts.