Frosts are expected in Moldova again


The weather service has announced a new “yellow code” hazard due to frosts.

The warning will enter into force on Friday, April 3, and will be valid until Saturday. Forecasters promise a reduction in air temperature at night: from -1 to -6 ° C.


Опубликовано: 17:26 02/04/2020

