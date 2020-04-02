Frosts are expected in Moldova again
The weather service has announced a new “yellow code” hazard due to frosts.
The warning will enter into force on Friday, April 3, and will be valid until Saturday. Forecasters promise a reduction in air temperature at night: from -1 to -6 ° C.
Опубликовано: 17:26 02/04/2020
