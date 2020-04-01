Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
In Transnistria the second death from a coronavirus is registered


A biological test of a woman who died in the Slobodzea Central District Hospital confirmed COVID-19.

This is the second coronavirus victim in Transnistria. A 59-year-old resident of Slobodzea with suspicion of COVID-19 was taken to the hospital. She had bilateral pneumonia and diabetes. She was immediately connected to the ventilator. The night before yesterday, the woman passed away. Coronavirus tests were sent for research, and today they were confirmed.

Earlier, on March 31, the 55-year-old Tiraspol woman died from coronavirus. In Transnistria a total of 31 people were infected with coronavirus infection.


