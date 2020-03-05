Urgent! 70 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
In Moldova, another 70 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
In total, there are 423 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.
Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.
Опубликовано: 17:50 01/04/2020
