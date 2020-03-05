Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 70 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


In Moldova, another 70 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In total, there are 423 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.

Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.


Опубликовано: 17:50 01/04/2020

