In Moldova the duration of residence permit will be extended for foreigners
Residence permit in Moldova issued to foreign citizens whose validity expires during the state of emergency will be automatically extended by 60 days.
This decision was made by the Commission for Emergency Situations, reports agora.md.
At the same time, the Bureau for Migration and Asylum will no longer accept requests for granting / renewing a right of residence and issuing a residence permit to foreigners legally residing in Moldova during this period, unless absolutely necessary.
Опубликовано: 17:10 01/04/2020
