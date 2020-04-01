Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
С 1 апреля 2020 года пенсии индексируются на 4,83%
 

Authorities have developed a mechanism for the return of the Moldovan citizens


The authorities have developed a mechanism for the return of the Moldovan citizens from areas affected by coronavirus. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Oleg Tsulea following a meeting of the Commission on Emergency Situations.

The Foreign Minister noted that the developed strategy eliminated any speculation and avoided chaos in the process of organizing air travel.

We want to make sure that the passenger lists will be compiled transparently, without speculation and opportunities for individual politicians who intervened in this process and created chaos,” Tsulea said.

The Minister also said that lists of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland would be compiled in order not to create an excessive burden on the country's health system in the context of an increase in the number of infected with coronavirus.

Oleg Tsulea emphasized that the priority right to return home would be given to children, students, as well as people with chronic diseases.

Lists of passengers will be transferred to the Civil Aviation Authority, which will approve the weekly schedule of flights. The agency on a transparent basis will select operators of the flights, and citizens will be informed about the details.

Over the past two weeks, over four thousand people returned to Moldova with charter flights.


Опубликовано: 14:12 01/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • President: Charter flights will be organized only officially
  • The Prime Minister voiced two conditions for obtaining permission to return ...
  • Charter flights for Moldovans who are abroad
  • Moldovan authorities introduce tough measures to prevent the spread of coro ...
  • Airline that brought the citizens of Ukraine to Moldova was fined










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     