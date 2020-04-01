The authorities have developed a mechanism for the return of the Moldovan citizens from areas affected by coronavirus. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Oleg Tsulea following a meeting of the Commission on Emergency Situations.



The Foreign Minister noted that the developed strategy eliminated any speculation and avoided chaos in the process of organizing air travel.



“We want to make sure that the passenger lists will be compiled transparently, without speculation and opportunities for individual politicians who intervened in this process and created chaos,” Tsulea said.



The Minister also said that lists of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland would be compiled in order not to create an excessive burden on the country's health system in the context of an increase in the number of infected with coronavirus.



Oleg Tsulea emphasized that the priority right to return home would be given to children, students, as well as people with chronic diseases.



Lists of passengers will be transferred to the Civil Aviation Authority, which will approve the weekly schedule of flights. The agency on a transparent basis will select operators of the flights, and citizens will be informed about the details.



Over the past two weeks, over four thousand people returned to Moldova with charter flights.