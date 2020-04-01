Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
С 1 апреля 2020 года пенсии индексируются на 4,83%
 

All mass events in Moldova canceled until May 15


Due to the state of emergency introduced in Moldova in connection with the coronavirus, the country's authorities were forced to cancel all public events before May 15. This includes events on the occasion of Victory Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl disaster.

Restrictions will follow in relation to the annually celebrated Parents’ Day. This was stated by Viorica Dumbraveanu as part of a program on a private TV channel.

There will be other restrictions. Easter holidays are the most important for us. And an emergency commission will also make decisions on it. If the dynamics do not change, we will continue to introduce restrictive measures. But all the planned mass events until May 15 were canceled,” - she said.


Опубликовано: 13:36 01/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • All mass events are canceled in Moldova
  • Fund "Din Suflet" organizes charity events for Easter holidays
  • Igor Dodon: The restrictions we have introduced have minimized the cases of ...
  • The program of events on the occasion of Independence Day was announced
  • The authorities introduce new measures to combat coronavirus










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     