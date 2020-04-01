Due to the state of emergency introduced in Moldova in connection with the coronavirus, the country's authorities were forced to cancel all public events before May 15. This includes events on the occasion of Victory Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl disaster.



Restrictions will follow in relation to the annually celebrated Parents’ Day. This was stated by Viorica Dumbraveanu as part of a program on a private TV channel.



“There will be other restrictions. Easter holidays are the most important for us. And an emergency commission will also make decisions on it. If the dynamics do not change, we will continue to introduce restrictive measures. But all the planned mass events until May 15 were canceled,” - she said.