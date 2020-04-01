From April 1, 2020, Moldova will import the Russian natural gas at a cheaper price - 10-15 dollars less than until now. This was stated by President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.



"The existing formula implies a reduction in value. We want an even lower reduction. I spoke with the chairman of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, with the leadership of Moldovagaz. Under the existing contract, we import gas at a price of $176, and it provides a discount of 10-15 dollars, but we would like to reduce it more, at least by 15-20%. I want the domestic tariff to be reduced," said Igor Dodon.



Moldova annually consumes 2.5-3 billion cubic meters of the natural gas. The contract with Gazprom was signed in 2007, when the government was led by Zinaida Greceanii.