Since April 1, the Russian gas for Moldova has become cheaper


From April 1, 2020, Moldova will import the Russian natural gas at a cheaper price - 10-15 dollars less than until now. This was stated by President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.

"The existing formula implies a reduction in value. We want an even lower reduction. I spoke with the chairman of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, with the leadership of Moldovagaz. Under the existing contract, we import gas at a price of $176, and it provides a discount of 10-15 dollars, but we would like to reduce it more, at least by 15-20%. I want the domestic tariff to be reduced," said Igor Dodon.

Moldova annually consumes 2.5-3 billion cubic meters of the natural gas. The contract with Gazprom was signed in 2007, when the government was led by Zinaida Greceanii.


Опубликовано: 10:19 01/04/2020

