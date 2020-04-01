Laboratory tests for COVID-19 showed a negative result for all ministers who underwent the procedure. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu during the broadcast of Moldova în Direct on the public channel Moldova 1.



According to the prime minister, the tests had to be carried out after participation of the ministers in the meetings of the Unified Command Center at the headquarters of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). Last week, it became known that one of the doctors of the inspectorate was sick with a coronavirus. Chicu noted that the ministers did not contact him directly, but they passed tests. Similar measures will be taken by other representatives of the executive branch.



The head of government said that the tests were not conducted at the National Public Health Agency (ANSP), because none of the ministers had symptoms. Their analyzes were sent to private laboratories.



Today, the Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu also said that Cabinet members paid for their tests in private clinics on their own. According to her, two private laboratories in Moldova have introduced standards and the necessary protocols similar to ANSP for conducting analyzes on Covid-19, writes tv8.md.