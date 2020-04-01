37 patients with coronavirus are in serious condition
The head of the Ministry of Health, Viorica Dumbraveanu, said that at 09:00 am on April 1, 37 patients were in serious condition.
Note that yesterday, 43 patients were in such condition.
Recall that in Moldova 353 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. 22 patients recovered.
Опубликовано: 10:08 01/04/2020
