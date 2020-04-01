In this difficult time, when all countries are taken by surprise, and there are no ideal tools to combat the pandemic, people rely on mutual support. Every state, every nation expects help and decisions from neighbors, partners, those who have more experience in combating epidemics. The Head of State Igor Dodon wrote about this on his page on the social network.



The President is convinced that through the joint efforts of medicine, science and diplomacy, we will be able to successfully overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic.



“The leadership of the Republic of Moldova has implemented all the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and at present we are keeping the epidemic situation in the country at a relatively low rate. But we know that the struggle is just beginning and we will need a lot of patience, strength, unity and local solutions to the problems that we face.



In this situation, I express my gratitude to all our friends abroad, who, fighting the pandemic themselves, did not forget about Moldova and extended a helping hand to us. The Moldovan people will not forget the goodwill gestures of China, Russia, Switzerland, the United States, the European Union, each country that has given us medicines, masks, tests, excellent equipment, provided expert assistance or simply expressed words of support.



We see how, against the backdrop of the pandemic, the positive dialogue between different countries resumed. And the fact that the leaders of the United States, China and the Russian Federation exchange humanitarian aid and communicate with each other in a friendly manner gives us hope that after this pandemic the world will no longer be divided, but, on the contrary, will become more united and friendly.



And let Moldova also emerge from this harsh test more stable, united and friendly, especially within the country,” said Igor Dodon.