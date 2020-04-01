The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on Wednesday, April 1.



The dollar will add five bans. Today it will cost 18 lei 22 bans. Euro will fall in price by 15 bans. Its price will be 19 lei 96 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 13 bans, Ukrainian hryvnia - 65 bans, and the Russian ruble - 23 bans.