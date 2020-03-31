Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
A patient with coronavirus died in Edinets


A patient hospitalized with suspected coronavirus died in the Edinets district hospital. A positive test result for COVID-19 was confirmed after his death. The Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu, stated this at a briefing.

It is also reported that the man could not be transported to the capital, since at the time of taking the tests the patient lost consciousness.

Specialists determine the circle of people with whom he came into contact recently.


