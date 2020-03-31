Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Еще четыре пациента вылечились от коронавируса
 

Over 8 thousand tests for COVID-19 detection delivered to Moldova


More than 8 thousand tests for coronavirus detection were delivered to Moldova. This was announced by the Minister of Health Vioriсa Dumbraveanu at a briefing.

We are talking about two batches: of 5,760 tests, and 2,400 tests. They were purchased at the expense of the global fund,” Dumbraveanu noted.

Recall that Moldova purchased another 100 thousand tests from China. It will soon arrive in the country.


Опубликовано: 19:32 31/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • WHO delivered a new portion of tests for coronavirus detection to Moldova
  • Moldova will purchase from China 100 thousand tests for the coronavirus det ...
  • Rapid tests to detect coronavirus will be delivered to Moldova
  • NPHA has tests to detect coronavirus
  • The first 50 thousand doses of influenza vaccine arrived in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     