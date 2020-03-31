More than 8 thousand tests for coronavirus detection were delivered to Moldova. This was announced by the Minister of Health Vioriсa Dumbraveanu at a briefing.



“We are talking about two batches: of 5,760 tests, and 2,400 tests. They were purchased at the expense of the global fund,” Dumbraveanu noted.



Recall that Moldova purchased another 100 thousand tests from China. It will soon arrive in the country.