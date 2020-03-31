Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Еще четыре пациента вылечились от коронавируса
 

Ministry of Health: 22 patients were recognized recovered


Another 14 patients were discharged today. This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Totally 22 new-type coronavirus cases in Moldova recovered.

It should be noted that during the day another 55 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.


Опубликовано: 18:10 31/03/2020

