Ministry of Health: 22 patients were recognized recovered
Another 14 patients were discharged today. This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Totally 22 new-type coronavirus cases in Moldova recovered.
It should be noted that during the day another 55 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
Опубликовано: 18:10 31/03/2020
