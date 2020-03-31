Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Еще четыре пациента вылечились от коронавируса
 

Urgent! Another 55 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number reached 353


This was announced at a press briefing by the Minister of Health. She said that 280 tests were processed today. 55 of them showed a positive result.

Seven cases were “brought” into the country: six from the UK and one from Austria. The remaining citizens were infected within Moldova: 11 cases in Chisinau, 10 in Stefan Voda, 9 in Soroca, 7 in Transnistria, 5 in Cahul, 2 in Ialoveni, and in Briceni, Orhei, Taraclia and Singerei – by one case each.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 353.


Опубликовано: 18:07 31/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! Another 16 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed In Moldova. Tot ...
  • Urgent! Another 32 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! Another 24 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number i ...
  • URGENT! Six more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
  • Another 14 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. Total numbe ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     