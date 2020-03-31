This was announced at a press briefing by the Minister of Health. She said that 280 tests were processed today. 55 of them showed a positive result.



Seven cases were “brought” into the country: six from the UK and one from Austria. The remaining citizens were infected within Moldova: 11 cases in Chisinau, 10 in Stefan Voda, 9 in Soroca, 7 in Transnistria, 5 in Cahul, 2 in Ialoveni, and in Briceni, Orhei, Taraclia and Singerei – by one case each.



Thus, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 353.