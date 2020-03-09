The Commission for Emergency Situations authorized six charter flights to Moldova for the period from March 31 to April 5. Its list was published by Prime Minister Ion Chicu on his page on the social network.



Thus, the following charter flights are planned for the coming days:



Air Service Liege, March 31, 2020, London - Chisinau - Antwerp;

Air Moldova, March 31, 2020, Chisinau - Paris (Charles de Gaulle) - Chisinau;

Air Moldova, April 2, 2020, Chisinau - Paris - Chisinau;

FlyOne, April 3, 2020, Chisinau - Prague - Chisinau;

Air Moldova, April 4, 2020, Chisinau - London (Stansted) - Chisinau;

FlyOne, April 5, 2020, Chisinau - Verona - Chisinau.



The head of government noted that on the eve more than 200 Moldovans became victims of fraudsters. They misled our compatriots about the flight from Paris, which was authorized by the emergency commission on March 31, and not on March 30, writes unimedia.info.



“We urge you to be extremely careful! Do not buy tickets for charter flights before they are authorized by the emergency commission. Fraudsters believe that they will “win” politically with such provocations. I ask our citizens not to come to the airport before the flight is authorized!” - called the head of the Cabinet.