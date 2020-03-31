Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Ministry of Health: 18 people completely recovered from coronavirus


According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, 18 people with a previously diagnosed coronavirus have completely recovered from the dangerous infection. This was stated by the head of the department Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Meanwhile, 43 people are still in serious condition.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Moldova is 298 people.


Опубликовано: 11:37 31/03/2020

