Orange company decided to help doctors and teachers by donating 10 million lei


Orange donated 8 million lei to the Ministry of Health to purchase 15,000 protective suits.

Another 2 million lei will go to the support of doctors who will be provided with free mobile communication and Internet for 1 month.

50 gigabytes of free Internet will be provided to teachers for organizing online training during two months.


Опубликовано: 09:41 31/03/2020

