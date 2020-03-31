Orange company decided to help doctors and teachers by donating 10 million lei
Orange donated 8 million lei to the Ministry of Health to purchase 15,000 protective suits.
Another 2 million lei will go to the support of doctors who will be provided with free mobile communication and Internet for 1 month.
50 gigabytes of free Internet will be provided to teachers for organizing online training during two months.
Another 2 million lei will go to the support of doctors who will be provided with free mobile communication and Internet for 1 month.
50 gigabytes of free Internet will be provided to teachers for organizing online training during two months.
Опубликовано: 09:41 31/03/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: