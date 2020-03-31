Former head of the National Bank of Moldova Dorin Dragutanu will remain in custody for another 30 days. The relevant decision was made by the court, fully satisfying the request of prosecutors.



A similar verdict was issued against the head of one of the NBM departments, Ion Ropot. The house arrest of the former vice-governor of the Bank Emma Tabyrtsa was also extended, unimedia.info writes.



Recall that all three are in the case of the theft of a billion. They are accused of fraud and money laundering on an especially large scale.