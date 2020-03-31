Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ЕС выделит Молдове помощь на борьбу с пандемией
 

Dorin Dragutanu’s arrest extended for another 30 days


Former head of the National Bank of Moldova Dorin Dragutanu will remain in custody for another 30 days. The relevant decision was made by the court, fully satisfying the request of prosecutors.

A similar verdict was issued against the head of one of the NBM departments, Ion Ropot. The house arrest of the former vice-governor of the Bank Emma Tabyrtsa was also extended, unimedia.info writes.

Recall that all three are in the case of the theft of a billion. They are accused of fraud and money laundering on an especially large scale.


Опубликовано: 09:35 31/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • NBM Vice Governor Ion Sturzu got 30 days of arrest
  • Dorin Chirtoaca’s house arrest extended
  • “Theft of the Century”: three people detained, Dragutanu charged
  • The court issued an arrest warrant for Vlad Plahotniuc
  • Chisinau mayor will spend 30 more days under house arrest










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     