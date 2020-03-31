The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on Tuesday, March 31.



The dollar exchange rate will rise by nine bans and amount to 18 lei 17 bans. The euro will add 20 bans. Its price will be 20 lei 11 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia on Tuesday will cost 64 bans, the Romanian leu - 4 lei 16 bans, and the Russian ruble - 22 bans.