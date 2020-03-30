Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
В селе София Хынчештского района может быть отменен карантин
 

March 30: 35 new cases of COVID-19


In Moldova, 35 new cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus have been registered. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu.

A total of 169 coronavirus tests were performed.

According to the Ministry of Health, six cases were brought into the country from the European countries, another 29 are of local infection.

The total number of infected is 298 people.


Опубликовано: 17:39 30/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ministry of Health: 17 new cases of coronavirus infection
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of coronavirus detected
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected
  • Urgent! 28 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     