March 30: 35 new cases of COVID-19
In Moldova, 35 new cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus have been registered. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu.
A total of 169 coronavirus tests were performed.
According to the Ministry of Health, six cases were brought into the country from the European countries, another 29 are of local infection.
The total number of infected is 298 people.
A total of 169 coronavirus tests were performed.
According to the Ministry of Health, six cases were brought into the country from the European countries, another 29 are of local infection.
The total number of infected is 298 people.
Опубликовано: 17:39 30/03/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: