In Moldova, two kids were cured of coronavirus and discharged from the hospital


Two children were discharged today from the Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital. They no longer have coronavirus.

The good news was reported at a press briefing by Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Today the first two children were discharged. They are healthy, tests twice showed a negative result,” she told, thanking the doctors for their huge contribution. Thus, the total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Moldova is 15.


Опубликовано: 17:36 30/03/2020

