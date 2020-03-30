According to the research, after three weeks of strengthening against VPM-10, last week the Moldovan leu slightly depreciated - by 0.29% compared to VPM-10, however, since the beginning of the year, the national currency has strengthened by 2.01%. At the same time, he notes that all currencies from the basket depreciate against the US dollar, while regional currencies suffered the most losses due to the crisis.From the beginning of the year, the Russian ruble lost -27.22%, the Ukrainian hryvnia -17.43%, the Czech koruna -11.33% and the Polish zloty -10.76%.The economist notes that while the currencies of the trading partners lose their strength against the dollar, the Moldovan leu is cheapening much more slowly. The Romanian leu is showing similar dynamics.,” Ionitsa said .He recommends that the National Bank restrain the exchange rate through interventions, but “not too significant”, in order to ensure the competitiveness of the Moldovan companies in the foreign markets.