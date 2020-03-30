Cold weather expected in Moldova
On March 31, frosts are expected throughout the republic. It is reported by the State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova.
According to the forecast, from March 31 to April 2, cooling is expected at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be from 1 to 6 degrees below zero.
Meteorologists announced a "yellow code" in connection with the upcoming cooling.
According to the forecast, from March 31 to April 2, cooling is expected at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be from 1 to 6 degrees below zero.
Meteorologists announced a "yellow code" in connection with the upcoming cooling.
Опубликовано: 14:53 30/03/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: