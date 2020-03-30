Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
On March 31, frosts are expected throughout the republic. It is reported by the State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova.

According to the forecast, from March 31 to April 2, cooling is expected at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be from 1 to 6 degrees below zero.

Meteorologists announced a "yellow code" in connection with the upcoming cooling.


Опубликовано: 14:53 30/03/2020

