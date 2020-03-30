The country's leadership wants our citizens to return home from abroad, but because of the current high risk that coronavirus could be brought into the country, the authorities were forced to introduce a number of restrictions. This ensured that only 1-2 cases of COVID-19 import are recorded daily, said at a press briefing Igor Dodon.



The Head of State noted that the authorities intended to further control the situation in this direction. Charter flights will be organized, but subject to a number of conditions.



“It will be officially, through the MFAEI, lists will be drawn up that will include mothers with children, students, citizens who need treatment, families. I ask for understanding. We want you to get home, and we are doing our best for this. I think there will be several approved flights daily. MFAEI through the embassies will compile lists, approve the emergency commission and coordinate with the airlines. This is how charters will be organized,” he said.