The state will provide assistance to enterprises forced to suspend their activities as a result of the decision of the emergency commission, President Dodon said at a press briefing.



“The state will return 100% of taxes on personal income, social contributions and to the health insurance fund, that is, 44-45% of the payroll to HORECA, trade, entertainment - to all enterprises that have suspended their activities as a result of the decision of the Emergency Situations Commission and which will retain their employees' salaries. This is state support to enterprises that have suffered. But this will happen if the salary is not higher than in February, and based on the list of employees as of March 1. I repeat: for all enterprises that were forced to suspend their activities due to the decision of the emergency commission, the state will provide assistance in the wage fund at the level of 40-45%”, the Head of State said.



Other enterprises that have suspended work in whole or in part, but not by decision of the emergency commission, will be returned 60% of personal income tax, social contributions and to the health insurance fund, the President added.